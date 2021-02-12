Farmers' protest LIVE: Children learn in makeshift pathshala amid farm laws stir

Farmers from across the country, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting against the new farm laws passed in Parliament last year. The farmers have been at the borders of Delhi for 77 days demanding complete rollback of Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of the farmers' protest in Parliament on Thursday and said the laws will lead to "collapse of mandi system, allow unlimited hoarding and prevent farmers from moving courts". Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh have threatened that they would not let Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut shoot for her next film if she doesn't apologise for her tweets where she called farmers "terrorists". "Kangana Ranaut has called farmers as terrorists and Chinese agents. If she doesn't apologise or FIR is not registered against, we will take out a rally to Sarni on Feb 13 and try not to let her shoot," ANI quoted Congress leader Samir Khan in Betul as saying.





Meanwhile, the farmers camping at Delhi borders have started preparing for summer. Mosquito nets, fans, coolers will be arriving at the protest sites by the end of this month.