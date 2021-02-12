IND USA
Farmers' protest LIVE: Children learn in makeshift pathshala amid farm laws stir
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Bhainswal in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh.
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Bhainswal in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh.(Reuters)
Live

Farmers' protest LIVE: Children learn in makeshift pathshala amid farm laws stir

The farmers camping at Delhi borders have started preparing for summer.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:33 AM IST

Farmers from across the country, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting against the new farm laws passed in Parliament last year. The farmers have been at the borders of Delhi for 77 days demanding complete rollback of Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of the farmers' protest in Parliament on Thursday and said the laws will lead to "collapse of mandi system, allow unlimited hoarding and prevent farmers from moving courts". Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh have threatened that they would not let Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut shoot for her next film if she doesn't apologise for her tweets where she called farmers "terrorists". "Kangana Ranaut has called farmers as terrorists and Chinese agents. If she doesn't apologise or FIR is not registered against, we will take out a rally to Sarni on Feb 13 and try not to let her shoot," ANI quoted Congress leader Samir Khan in Betul as saying.


Meanwhile, the farmers camping at Delhi borders have started preparing for summer. Mosquito nets, fans, coolers will be arriving at the protest sites by the end of this month.

Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 12, 2021 07:33 AM IST

    Children learn in makeshift pathshala amid farmers' stir

    Education at protest sites be it Singhu or Ghazipur continues with various initiatives such as free books, library but this Pathshala is the first of its kind that has arranged classes and lunch breaks periodically, report ANI.

Koo safety features have stoked new controversies.
india news

Koo not leaking data, says co-founder; French hacker disagrees

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Elliot Alderson claimed that the leaked data is not what the profile pages are showing. Meanwhile, a fake account of Koo on Twitter has been suspended.
The headquarters of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London.(AFP)
india news

News updates from HT: US condemns China for banning BBC World News on mainland

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:45 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Three of the thirteen suspected Maoists were carrying reward on their heads.(FIle Photo)
india news

13 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh under Lon Varratu campaign

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:12 AM IST
  • A state official claimed that the 'Lon Varratu' initiative aims to link surrendered cadres to some livelihood opportunities to help them earn a decent living and it has yielded very positive results.
View of a neighbourhood shrouded in fog, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (File photo)
india news

Dense fog envelops NW India; no major change in temperature likely

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:11 AM IST
There is dense fog this morning in many parts of northwest India, according to India Meteorological Department
Tulips bloom at The Mughal Garden at the President’s Estate .(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

President Kovind to open 'Udyanotsav' today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Here's how you can book tickets and other details.
A TN BJP leader has been booked for hate speech by the state government(HT_PRINT)
india news

Tamil Nadu BJP functionary booked under Goondas act for repeated hate speech

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:41 AM IST
  • Kalyanaraman was also booked on Thursday in a different case by the Coimbatore police under section 505 (statements creating enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for a hate speech
Representative photo
india news

LIVE: US President Biden signs deals for 200 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:28 AM IST
While the Covid-19 pandemic seems to have come under control in the second worst-hit India, it is still very much active in the US, whose global tally of cases is the highest.
John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate, right, wears a protective mask while departing a television interview outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Kerry�said China's net-zero goal needs fleshing out, as he urged countries to be bolder in their efforts to reduce emissions. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
india news

India red-hot investment opportunity for its clean energy transition: John Kerry

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Looking forward to visiting India soon, Kerry said that the prime minister has made a very important contribution to this dialogue.
Before starting the shooting of Dhakad in Madhya Pradesh, Kangana had met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal. (ANI)
india news

'Behen-Beti' Kangana won't face problem, says MP minister after Congress threat

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Kangana has also reacted to the developments in Madhya Pradesh and said Congress will make a leader out of her.
By Thursday, PLA had withdrawn more 200 main battle tanks from the south banks of Pangong Tso. (ANI Photo )
india news

China surprises India with its speed, moves out 200+ tanks from Pangong Tso

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:51 AM IST
The outcome was achieved after India stood firm on its position in east Ladakh and its aim of not conceding any territory.
The law provides for up to 10 years in jail in some cases and hefty fine for violators..(Representative image)
india news

23 cases filed under MP's new anti-conversion law in January

PTI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:33 AM IST
The law provides for up to 10 years in jail in some cases and hefty fine for violators.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(ANI)
india news

Drafting of law to curb stone-pelting in final stages: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan

ANI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:13 AM IST
Reportedly, the new Madhya Pradesh law will have a provision for auctioning the assets of stone pelters to repay for any damage.
Union minister Smriti Irani(LSTV)
india news

Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, says he is spreading lies

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:16 AM IST
Making an intervention in the general discussion on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha, Irani said that she did not expect Gandhi to support a budget which intended to promote the government's ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ drive and unite the country.
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against Covid-19, at Sir J. J. Hospital Hospital in Mumbai.(PTI)
india news

India fastest country to vaccinate over 7million against Covid-19: Govt data

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:28 AM IST
Fifty percent of accredited social health activists (ASHA), who are community health workers and part of the National Health Mission (NHM), has also been vaccinated against the viral disease as of Wednesday, February 10.
