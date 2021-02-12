Farmers' protest LIVE: Children learn in makeshift pathshala amid farm laws stir
Farmers from across the country, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting against the new farm laws passed in Parliament last year. The farmers have been at the borders of Delhi for 77 days demanding complete rollback of Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of the farmers' protest in Parliament on Thursday and said the laws will lead to "collapse of mandi system, allow unlimited hoarding and prevent farmers from moving courts". Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh have threatened that they would not let Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut shoot for her next film if she doesn't apologise for her tweets where she called farmers "terrorists". "Kangana Ranaut has called farmers as terrorists and Chinese agents. If she doesn't apologise or FIR is not registered against, we will take out a rally to Sarni on Feb 13 and try not to let her shoot," ANI quoted Congress leader Samir Khan in Betul as saying.
Meanwhile, the farmers camping at Delhi borders have started preparing for summer. Mosquito nets, fans, coolers will be arriving at the protest sites by the end of this month.
Follow all the updates here:
-
FEB 12, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Children learn in makeshift pathshala amid farmers' stir
Education at protest sites be it Singhu or Ghazipur continues with various initiatives such as free books, library but this Pathshala is the first of its kind that has arranged classes and lunch breaks periodically, report ANI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koo not leaking data, says co-founder; French hacker disagrees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: US condemns China for banning BBC World News on mainland
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh under Lon Varratu campaign
- A state official claimed that the 'Lon Varratu' initiative aims to link surrendered cadres to some livelihood opportunities to help them earn a decent living and it has yielded very positive results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dense fog envelops NW India; no major change in temperature likely
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind to open 'Udyanotsav' today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu BJP functionary booked under Goondas act for repeated hate speech
- Kalyanaraman was also booked on Thursday in a different case by the Coimbatore police under section 505 (statements creating enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for a hate speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest LIVE: Children learn in makeshift pathshala amid farm laws stir
LIVE: US President Biden signs deals for 200 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses
India red-hot investment opportunity for its clean energy transition: John Kerry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Behen-Beti' Kangana won't face problem, says MP minister after Congress threat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China surprises India with its speed, moves out 200+ tanks from Pangong Tso
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
23 cases filed under MP's new anti-conversion law in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drafting of law to curb stone-pelting in final stages: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, says he is spreading lies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fastest country to vaccinate over 7million against Covid-19: Govt data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox