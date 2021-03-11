Farmers’ protest: UP Gate remains closed, disruptions in Delhi-Ghaziabad traffic

Motorists travelling between Delhi and Ghaziabad continue to face traffic disruption and jam because of the closure of the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border due to the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws that entered 106th day on Thursday. Similarly, traffic is also affected in areas around outer Delhi’s Singhu and Tikri borders that are also closed as thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been agitating there.

All the six carriageways of Delhi-Meerut expressway, NH-9 and NH-24 are closed at the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border since January 26, when violence broke out in some parts of Delhi during the farmers’ tractor rally. Traffic between Delhi and Ghaziabad has been diverted to alternate border points, causing increased volume of traffic and jams on these routes, especially during the morning and evening peak hours.

Delhi Traffic Police officers say that updates regarding closure of the borders and alternate routes are posted on social media. Traffic police have advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Ghaziabad to use EDM Mall Kaushambi, Anand Vihar, Kondli, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders as the alternate routes for their travel and avoid the closure of the Ghazipur border route. They can also enter Delhi through Noida.

Those coming to Delhi from Ghaziabad, Vasundhara and Vaishali are advised to take the Anand Vihar (Maharajpur) border and take a left on the road towards Ghazipur roundabout from where they can use the NH-9 and NH-24 as well. The other route they can take is the EDM Mall border from where the motorists can either use the Ghazipur Mandi roundabout and can have access to the Delhi-Meerut expressway, NH-24 and NH-9 towards Delhi, or they can move towards the road leading to the Ghazipur roundabout and further on.

According to the traffic police, Singhu, Dhansa, Jharoda and Tikri borders are completely closed for traffic between Delhi and Haryana. They have advised motorists to follow alternate routes and avoid Outer Ring Road, GT Karnal Road and NH-44 to avoid traffic congestion.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national Capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.