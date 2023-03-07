Feedback sought on law crucial to Delhi development

New Delhi: Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (Mohua) has sought comments from other ministries and stakeholders regarding amendments to the Delhi Development Act, 1957 -- a year after it announced the modifications that would be essential for implementing some key development reforms such as land pooling. The modifications in the Act will also enable implementation of the Green Area Development policy, which is aimed at regulated development in 88 greenbelt areas. (HT Archive)

A senior Mohua official, who is aware of the development said, “The Cabinet note has been prepared for the proposed amendments in the DD Act and circulated for comments from other ministries and stakeholders. We will soon finalise it and seek Cabinet’s approval. The amendment will then be tabled in the Parliament.”

When asked if the amended draft will be tabled in the Parliament in the second half of the Budget session, which starts from March 14, the official said, “We can’t comment on it now, as we will first have to first get Union Cabinet’s approval.”

A second official who asked not to be named added that the amendments will ensure the implementation of several clauses such as land pooling and transferable development rights in the Master Plan of Delhi-2041, which was approved by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on February 28.

The ministry had announced its decision to amend the DD Act on March 8, 2022. The proposed amendments seek to make it mandatory for the land owners in the villages on the periphery of the city to participate in land pooling so that developers can get contiguous land parcels.The amendments also seek topush regularisation of the unauthorised colonies

The modifications in the Act will also enable implementation of the Green Area Development policy, which is aimed at regulated development in 88 greenbelt areas such as Dhansa, Mitraon, Tikri Kalan, Kapashera, and parts of Ghumanhera, Bamnoli and Bijwasan. Under the policy, regulated development of farm houses and educational institutions will be allowed in these areas.

In August, the ministry had placed the proposed amendments in the public domain, and received 177 comments. While some people and activists welcomed the modifications, others expressed the apprehension that the “mandatory” clause in the land pooling policy may attract litigation.

The land pooling policy, which was first notified in 2013, and then again in 2018, is critical for the development of areas on city’s periphery, and may help meet the housing demand. According to DDA estimates, the policy may help provide 1.7 million dwelling units in Delhi. But, the policy is yet to be implemented since it is essential to have 70% “contiguous land parcel” in a land pooling sector (which is nearly 100 hectare or more).

“To address this bottleneck, a provision for mandatory land pooling has been proposed in the draft amendment Act,” the second DDA official said.

DDA, however, is yet to send the approved 2041 Master Plan to Mohua. The ministry will study the plan and notify it. The plan, besides other provisions that aim to make Delhi a 24X7 city with a robust night-time economy, also mentions land pooling policy as one of the key measures to achieve urban regeneration.

Bhupinder Bazad, president of the master plan committee of Delhi Dehat Vikas Manch --an association of land owners in land pooling areas -- said, “The land pooling policy has been delayed by nearly a decade now. This has led to unauthorised and unplanned development in the urbanised villages. We want the Centre to notify the MPD-2041 and amend the Act at the earliest. Currently, we are not able to get mutation (change of title of land) done due to the limitations in the current policy.”