Feeding and vaccination drive for stray dogs launched in Delhi, parts of Noida

To celebrate World Animal Day, a week-long feeding and vaccination drive for stray dogs called “Be a Streetheart” was launched across the Capital and parts of Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. So far, over 200 stay dogs have been vaccinated in Delhi and Noida over the last three days, officials said.

“We started the drive on October 2 as it was only befitting that we got to pay a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, who was a staunch advocate of animal rights. He had remarked that the greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated and we want to live on those ideals,” said Ambika Shukla from the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre, one of the organisations involved in the drive.

She said a team of volunteers from SGACC, the Rakshan Trust, the CGS veterinary hospital and Dr Anoop Pandey from Noida first fed stray dogs, before ensuring they are vaccinated.

“Feeding the dogs and handling them it shows that the dogs they can trust the volunteer. No ropes, nets are used” Shukla added, stating the drive aims to create awareness and compassion around stray animals.

