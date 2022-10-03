Harsh Goenka shares heartwarming video of dog imitating its injured human. Watch

From sharing their sleep patterns to getting excited about the same people as they do, dogs imitate their pet parents in surprising ways. Case in point, this video posted online by Harsh Goenka that shows a dog imitating its injured human out of sympathy. The heartwarming video has taken the internet by storm and is bound to tug at your heartstrings.

Harsh Goenka took to his personal, verified Twitter handle to share an old video of the dog copying its injured human and as expected, it has gone viral again. "Dogs always follow their master," reads the caption of the video shared on Twitter. The video shows the dog hopping along the street with one paw in the air, thereby mimicking its owner's movements perfectly.

Watch the viral video below:

Dogs always follow their master…pic.twitter.com/bK0NbrZ8Vu — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 2, 2022

Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked more than 9.4 million views and counting. Many also shared how adorable the video is in the comments section.

"True, happy to see it !! Awesome!" posted an individual. "Awww that’s just so wonderful," expressed another. A third wrote, "How cute ! Only a dog lover will truly understand a dogs unconditional love for his masters!!" "Always best & reliable companion. Acts like a family member," commented a fourth. "Aaaaaawwwww," shared a fifth with heart emoticons.