Fire at Delhi's Narela industrial area, none injured
A fire broke out in a plastic granules manufacturing factory in outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on Saturday night, with fire department officials saying that nobody was injured or found trapped inside the building.
A total of 27 fire tenders were rushed to the fire spot to douse the flames and prevent the blaze from spreading further to other adjacent buildings. Fire fighting operations were on till the time of going to press.
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call at 9.10 pm regarding fire in a factory. “So far no injuries has been reported,” added Garg.
Fire officials said that a transformer close to the factory also caught fire and water was being sprayed to douse the blaze.
Janata Darbar: Haryana home minister Anil Vij acts on complaints
FIR for defacing MLA Aseem's poster Ambala Weeks after Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel stirred controversy for taking an oath of making India a 'Hindu Rashtra', a case was registered against an unidentified accused for allegedly defacing a poster with Goel's photo on it near Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk on Friday. The FIR was registered on the complaint of MC chief sanitary inspector Sunil Dutt.
Fraudsters posing as customers booked for stealing four vehicles from Chandigarh car rental
Fraudsters posing as customers allegedly stole four vehicles from a Sector 45 resident, who ran a car rental service. In his complaint, Ajay Mittal, who runs a car rental business in Sector 45, alleged that two persons, Lovely Mehta and Jagjeet Singh, had taken four vehicles on rent in December last year. The duo was to pay ₹80,000 for Brezza, ₹1,65,000 for Endeavour, ₹90,000 for Innova Crysta and ₹1,50,000 for Fortuner as monthly rent.
Three held from UP for links with sex determination racket in Kurukshetra
The Kurukshetra police have arrested three more people from Uttar Pradesh for their alleged links with a pre-natal sex determination racket busted by the police earlier this week with the arrest of two women. Police said the arrested accused have been identified as Deepika, of Saharanpur, Sarwan Kumar, of Shamli, and Sumit Kumar, of Gangoh in Uttar Pradesh.
CM Uddhav Thackeray: BJP is playing ‘ugly politics’
Mumbai: In his first public rally in Mumbai after becoming chief minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched a withering attack on former political ally Bharatiya Janata Party saying that the saffron party was playing “ugly politics” and deployed “A, B, and C teams” to mislead the people of the state and the nation with “fake Hindutva”.
50 villagers booked for attacking cops, power staffer
As many as 50 residents of Hisar's Budhak village were booked for allegedly injuring two policemen and two power staffers on Friday evening when they had gone to pacify the villagers who were protesting against power cuts outside the power sub-station in their village. The residents had occupied the sub-station on Thursday night and started an agitation. Due to this, power supply was affected in two more villages – Balsamand and Bandaheri.
