delhi news

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College, no injuries reported

Delhi Fire Services said they received a call about the fire at Ram Lal Anand College at around 8.55am.
Delhi: Firefighters working to control the blaze that broke out at Ram Lal Anand college earlier today.
Published on Apr 12, 2022 10:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

A fire broke out in the auditorium of Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College on Tuesday morning. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said that they received a call about the fire at Ram Lal Anand College, situated on the South Campus of the Delhi University, at around 8.55am.

Five fire tenders have been rushed to the site and the firefighting operation is underway. No injuries have been reported so far.

(More details to follow…)

