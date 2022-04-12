Fire breaks out at Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in the auditorium of Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College on Tuesday morning. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said that they received a call about the fire at Ram Lal Anand College, situated on the South Campus of the Delhi University, at around 8.55am.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Five fire tenders have been rushed to the site and the firefighting operation is underway. No injuries have been reported so far.

(More details to follow…)