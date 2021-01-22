Fire breaks out at an automobile service centre in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area
A fire broke out at an automobile service centre in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area on Friday night.
As many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials told news agency PTI adding that the fire department received information about the mishap at 9.41 pm.
Efforts are currently on to douse the fire at the service centre and more details are awaited.
