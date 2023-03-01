Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Roshanara road, 18 fire tenders at spot

A fire broke out in a factory in in north Delhi's Roshanara road on Wednesday, the fire service official said.

The fire was reported in a factory at Jaipur Golden Transport near Pul Bangash metro station.

According to Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg, the fire control room received a call at 11:50 am regarding the fire in a factory at Jaipur Golden Transport, Roshanara road near Pul Bangash metro station. A total of 18 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No causalities have been reported so far in the incident.

The exact picture will be clear only after the fire is doused and the factory is searched, the fire official added.

