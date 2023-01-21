Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out at hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place, 6 fire tenders at spot

Fire breaks out at hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place, 6 fire tenders at spot

delhi news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 10:06 AM IST

Fire department officials said they are working with police to restrict movement of early shoppers in the area.

Smoke billowing from a hotel in Connaught Place, New Delhi.(ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Smoke billowed from a hotel at Connaught Place in New Delhi after a fire broke out on Saturday morning. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze at SinCity restaurant. No injured have been reported so far in the incident.

Fire department officials said they received information about the fire at a hotel in F block at 8.53am.

"Six fire tenders are at the spot. So far we do not have any reports of casualties. We are told that the a fire broke out in the first floor of the hotel. We will send more fire tenders," an official at the fire control said.

Fire department officials said they are working with police to restrict movement of early shoppers in the area.

A total of 13 fire tenders were used to douse the fire.

Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, later said the fire has been doused and cooling operation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi ncr
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP