Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Connaught Place building; no casualty reported
delhi news

Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Connaught Place building; no casualty reported

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the firefighters doused the flames within half an hour, a department official said
By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 10:58 AM IST
An officer of the department said that the control room received a call at 6.45am regarding a fire at a shop in Connaught Place’s K-block in the outer circle. (Sourced)

A fire broke out in a tour and travel office in central Delhi’s Connaught Place on Tuesday morning. No casualty was reported, since the shop was closed and nobody was inside, fire department officials said.

An officer of the department said that the control room received a call at 6.45am regarding a fire at a shop in Connaught Place’s K-block in the outer circle. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the firefighters doused the flames within half an hour, the officer said.

Also Read | Delhi: Shoe godown gutted in Peeragarhi, four workers missing

“Four vehicles of the Delhi Fire Service reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The cause of the fire is not yet known, but according to the fire brigade, a large quantity of sanitiser was stored at the medical shop nearby, due to which the fire could have flared up,” said a fire department official.

“At present, the fire is under control; no casualty has been reported,” he added.

A video of the fire at the shop is circulating on social media. In the 18-second video, the shop is seen ablaze and at least two explosions take place inside it. Prima facie, it appears that the fire started due to a short circuit. The fire department is yet to confirm the cause.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Harsh Goenka’s recent share about machine that makes one wear a mask is a hit

Odisha emerges as only state as home to all three species of crocodiles

Doggo helps human to do laundry, netizens swoon over the little helper

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Covaxin
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP