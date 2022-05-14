Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi's Narela, 27 fire tenders at spot

According to the Delhi Fire Service officials, the fire control room received a call at 9.10 pm. As of now, nobody is trapped. The exact picture will be clear only after the fire is doused and the factory is searched, the fire officials said.
Fire-fighting operations underway at a plastic factory in Delhi's Narela area.(HT Photo)
Published on May 14, 2022 11:17 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

A fire broke out in a plastic factory in Delhi's Narela area on Saturday, the fire service officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Service officials, the fire control room received a call at 9.10 pm. A total of 25 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. As of now, nobody is trapped. The exact picture will be clear only after the fire is doused and the factory is searched, the fire officials said.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said no injuries had been reported till now.

Fire officials told HT that a transformer close to the factory also caught fire and water was being sprayed to douse the blaze.The fire incident in the plastic factory comes day after massive blaze that engulfed a multi-storey building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi, killing 27 people.  

 

