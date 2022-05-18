Fire breaks out in Rohini court
New Delhi: A fire broke out in a room adjacent to the judges’ chamber on the second floor of the Rohini district and sessions court on Wednesday, with officials saying that nobody was injured and that the fire was doused in some hours.
Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that a call regarding a fire at Rohini courtroom number 210 (on the second floor) was received at around 11.10am, after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “The fire started from an air-conditioner in the room near the judges’ chamber. However, no injuries took place in this incident,” he said.
Meanwhile, the North Delhi Lawyers’ Association said that such incidents of fire in court premises are very frightening for petitioners, advocates and judges. “There is an urgent need to pay special attention towards the fire safety in courts, which is not taken care of by the authorities,” the association said in a statement.
-
CM Bommai announces ₹5 lakh compensation to those killed in Bengaluru rains
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of those killed after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging and destruction in Bengaluru. The chief minister has also announced ₹25,000 to each family whose home was flooded. Crumbling infrastructure in parts of Bengaluru have been left battered by unseasonal rains this month, with potholes transforming into death traps for unwary bikers and pedestrians. A third managed to escape.
-
Woman separated from Sikh family during Partition reunited at Kartarpur
Seventy-five years after Mumtaz was separated from her family during the violence at the time of Partition, a woman born in a Sikh family who was adopted and raised by a Muslim couple met her brothers from India at Kartarpur in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to a media report on Wednesday. After Iqbal death, Mumtaz and her son Shahbaz started searching for her family through social media. Both the families connected through social media.
-
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale sent to jail for 14 days over Facebook post
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested on May 14 on the charge that a Facebook post a day earlier defamed Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a Thane court on Wednesday. Chitale, who has acted in Marathi serials, shared a verse in Marathi, purportedly penned by advocate Nitin Bhave, that verse allegedly made personal attacks on Pawar's health and demeanour.
-
Railway employee crushed by train in Greater Noida: Police
A railway employee died on duty after Sunil Kumar Verma (33) was allegedly run over by a train in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said. Sunil Kumar Verma (33) was working on the rail track segment near Dadri when the incident involving the Ranchi Garib Rath Express train occurred around 10.30 am, they added.
-
Anil Baijal, Delhi L-G, submits resignation to President Kovind: Sources
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Wednesday resigned citing personal reasons, sources said. He has sent his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics