Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out in Rohini court
delhi news

Fire breaks out in Rohini court

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a room adjacent to the judges’ chamber on the second floor of the Rohini district and sessions court on Wednesday, with officials saying that nobody was injured and that the fire was doused in some hours
HT Image
HT Image
Published on May 18, 2022 06:23 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a room adjacent to the judges’ chamber on the second floor of the Rohini district and sessions court on Wednesday, with officials saying that nobody was injured and that the fire was doused in some hours.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that a call regarding a fire at Rohini courtroom number 210 (on the second floor) was received at around 11.10am, after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “The fire started from an air-conditioner in the room near the judges’ chamber. However, no injuries took place in this incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, the North Delhi Lawyers’ Association said that such incidents of fire in court premises are very frightening for petitioners, advocates and judges. “There is an urgent need to pay special attention towards the fire safety in courts, which is not taken care of by the authorities,” the association said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai visited Bengaluru’s flood hit areas. (HT Photo)

    CM Bommai announces 5 lakh compensation to those killed in Bengaluru rains

    Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced compensation of 5 lakh to the families of those killed after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging and destruction in Bengaluru. The chief minister has also announced 25,000 to each family whose home was flooded. Crumbling infrastructure in parts of Bengaluru have been left battered by unseasonal rains this month, with potholes transforming into death traps for unwary bikers and pedestrians. A third managed to escape.

  • Mumtaz Bibi reuniting with her family members in India, at Kartarpur in Pakistan’s Punjab province. (SOURCE: Twitter)

    Woman separated from Sikh family during Partition reunited at Kartarpur

    Seventy-five years after Mumtaz was separated from her family during the violence at the time of Partition, a woman born in a Sikh family who was adopted and raised by a Muslim couple met her brothers from India at Kartarpur in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to a media report on Wednesday. After Iqbal death, Mumtaz and her son Shahbaz started searching for her family through social media. Both the families connected through social media.

  • Marathi TV actor Ketaki Chitale was arrested over an allegedly objectionable post on Facebook on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar (HT File Photo)

    Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale sent to jail for 14 days over Facebook post

    Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested on May 14 on the charge that a Facebook post a day earlier defamed Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a Thane court on Wednesday. Chitale, who has acted in Marathi serials, shared a verse in Marathi, purportedly penned by advocate Nitin Bhave, that verse allegedly made personal attacks on Pawar's health and demeanour.

  • Representaional image.

    Railway employee crushed by train in Greater Noida: Police

    A railway employee died on duty after Sunil Kumar Verma (33) was allegedly run over by a train in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said. Sunil Kumar Verma (33) was working on the rail track segment near Dadri when the incident involving the Ranchi Garib Rath Express train occurred around 10.30 am, they added.

  • Delhi L-G Anil Baijal.

    Anil Baijal, Delhi L-G, submits resignation to President Kovind: Sources

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Wednesday resigned citing personal reasons, sources said. He has sent his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out