Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot
delhi news

Fire breaks out in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot

Senior officers present at the spot said that the fire has been brought under control.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 11:37 PM IST
A fire broke out at a slum cluster in West Delhi. (AP Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)

A fire broke out in a slum cluster on Wednesday evening in Punjabi Bagh’s Paschim Puri neighborhood in West Delhi. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control. No casualties have been reported so far and fire has been brought under control, senior officials present at the spot said.

“Senior police officers are at the spot and the fire is under control. There are no casualties so far,” said an official present at the spot. It is still unclear how many houses were affected. The reason behind the fire has not been known yet.

(with inputs from Shiv Sunny)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
paschim puri west delhi locality punjabi bagh
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP