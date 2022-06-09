Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fire in evidence room of Delhi's Mandawali police station, probe initiated

A total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the blaze broke out at 10.20pm.
Visuals from the Mandawali police station where a fire broke out in the Malkhana.(ANI)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 05:56 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

A fire broke out in the ‘Malkhana’, or evidence room, of Delhi's Mandawali police station on Wednesday night, reported news agency ANI. A total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the blaze broke out at 10.20pm, said the Delhi fire department, according to ANI.

The fire was brought under control late at night and no casualty was reported.

Malkhana is a warehouse used to store seized items suspected to be connected to a crime.

Achin Garg, Additional DCP East District, said that some property has been damaged by the fire and an inquiry has been initiated, reported ANI.

Visuals from the Mandawali police station where a fire broke out in the Malkhana. (ANI)
RELATED STORIES

Delhi has witnessed a series of fire incidents in the past few weeks.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least 80 electric rickshaws were gutted in a major fire at a parking lot adjacent to the Jamia Millia Islamia Metro Station in southeast Delhi. The blaze likely broke out due to a short circuit in a charging cable.

“The fire in a Metro parking lot engulfed 10 cars, one motorcycle, two scooters, 30 new e-rickshaws, 50 old e-rickshaws. No casualty was reported in the incident,” Delhi Fire Services (DFS) director Atul Garg said.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
delhi ncr delhi fire fire police station
