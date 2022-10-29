Fire in Indigo aircraft: Probe revealed engine 2 stalled, say officials

IndiGo’s Delhi- Bengaluru flight, which had to abort take off on Friday, had its engine no. 2 stall, leading to surging of airflow in the engine, which caused fire in it, officials said on Saturday.

“The investigation so far has revealed that engine no.2 stalled leading to surging of the airflow in the engine. Due to the surge, momentary fire was seen in the engine exhaust,” a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said.

“There was no injury to any passenger or cabin crew on board the aircraft. However, an investigation is in process,” he added.

The incident took place on Friday night when the flight 6E 2131 was lined up for take-off. The aircraft VT- IFM, an A320 CEO, had to reject take off after warning from engine number 2.

“The incident had not only led to aborted take-off but was also accompanied with a loud noise after which a full emergency was declared at Delhi airport,” an airport official said.

He also said that the cabin crew had to use a fire extinguisher to douse the fire on engine number 2.

“However, the aircraft was able to return safely to the bay and passengers disembarked normally. No injury was caused to people,” the official added.

IndiGo attributed the incident to a ‘technical issue’. “All passengers and crew are safe, and an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight, which took off at 0016 hrs on Oct 29, 2022. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” an airline spokesperson said.