First station on Phase 4 of Delhi Metro to open by end of August

The Krishna Park Extension Metro station, the first Metro station of Phase 4 of the Delhi Metro, is set to open by the end of this month following an inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) on July 30, Metro officials said on Friday. The Krishna Park Extension Metro station. (HT Photo)

The Metro station is the lone station on the 2.5km section DMRC plans to operationalise and is part of the Janakpuri West to RK Ashram extension of the Magenta Line, which starts from the Botanical Garden. DMRC said CMRS made some suggestions during the inspection which will be incorporated in the next few weeks.

“CMRS has inspected this section. All the suggestions and recommendations made by CMRS will be incorporated and we plan to open this section and the new Metro station by the end of this month,” DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar told HT.

Officials said that the infrastructure for the Metro station was complete and could be operationalised once the changes were made. The entire 2.5km section is underground, including the Krishna Park Extension Metro station. It will also have full-screen platform doors (FSD) – a feature seen currently only at the Airport Express Line. Phase-3 metro lines such as the Magenta and Pink Line corridors have half-PSDs.

“The section, which has just one Metro station, will benefit people of Krishna Park and nearby neighbourhoods, including Meera Bagh. Earlier, they would have to go to Janakpuri West,” said a DMRC official.

DMRC is currently undertaking construction on 65.2km of three priority corridors spanning 45 stations under this phase — Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg (28.92km), Majlis Park-Maujpur (12.55km), which are extensions of the already operational Magenta and Pink Lines, and Aerocity-Tughlakabad (23.62km) that is being built as a new Golden Line, to connect the Violet Line and the Airport Line from the respective ends. Of these 45 stations, 27 are elevated and 18 are underground.

While the Magenta Line extension and the Golden Line are likely to be completed by mid-2026, the deadline is mid-2025 for the Pink Line extension.

The Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor of the Magenta Line has 23 new Metro stations, including the Metro platforms being built at Janakpuri West and RK Ashram. Krishna Park Extension is the first station on this new line, with others being Keshopur, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Mangol Puri, West Enclave, Pushpanjali, Deepali Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, Prashant Vihar, North Pitampura, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalswa, Majlis Park, Azadpur, Ashok Vihar, Derawal Nagar, Ghanta Ghar, Pulbangash, Sadar Bazar and Nabi Karim.

Officials said that, similar to the other new Phase 3 lines, Phase 4 will also have driverless operations. Last month, DMRC had said it might run a flexible system of coaches under Phase 4 in which the coaches will be attached or detached based on factors such as time of day and expected passenger footfall — meaning more coaches will run during peak hours and fewer (only three or four) during off-peak hours.

DMRC operates a network of approximately 393km in Delhi and the National Capital Region comprising 288 stations. There are a total of 12 Metro lines operational in the region, which includes the Rapid Metro in Gurugram, the Airport Express Line and the Aqua Line (Noida-Greater Noida).