New Sarai Kale Khan waste-to-art Park soon in Delhi

A first-of-its-kind theme park for children based on the waste-to-art initiative will come up at Sarai Kale Khan as early as next year, officials in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said.

(PTI)

To be sure, a Waste to Wonder park which features replicas of the seven wonders of the world using scrap material already exists at Sarai Kale Khan. The new park for children will come up next to it, officials said, as part of the second phase of development of such sites.

A second existing waste-to-art park, Bharat Darshan Park at Punjabi Bagh, will also be developed under the second phase, the civic body officials said.

A senior municipal corporation official said that the department is hiring consultants to oversee the implementation of the second phase at both sites and the hiring process is likely to be completed by next week. “The overall process for the design, fabrication and installation is likely to be completed in nine months,” the official added.

The upcoming park for children will be a dinosaur-themed one, and will be set up over a 3.5 acre area at an estimated cost of ₹13.7 crore, officials aware of the matter said.

An MCD official from the horticulture department said that the interactive park will feature 15 installations of dinosaurs with heights ranging between 10 to 20 feet. “Out of the 15 units, seven will be moving installations with sound and light features, while the rest will incorporate slides, jumping nets, climbing ropes and similar features,” the official cited above said.

On the other hand, development at the Bharat Darshan Park will focus on adding more replicas of Indian monuments from the states that have not been covered so far. The civic body will spend around ₹12.6 lakh on consultancy of its development, officials said. The new replicas built from scrap will include 17 monuments such as include Lepakshi Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, Bassilica of Bom, Martand Temple, Thiksey Monastery, from 14 states.

“The Bharat Darshan Park will now be spread over 8.49 acre, including the existing 5.5 acre the existing replicas were built over,” the official said.

“The park is based on the theme, Unity in Diversity, where India’s heritage is reflected through iconic monuments,” the MCD official added.