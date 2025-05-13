Five eateries proposed at Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi

A visit to the iconic and historical museum at the lush green Sunder Nursery will soon have an added element of varied culinary experiences, as plans are underway to open a restaurant, three cafes, and an ice-cream parlour close to the Humayun’s Tomb museum. Humayun's Tomb. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

From Monday, the Government Sunder Nursery Management Trust (GSNMT), one of the bodies that oversees the preservation, maintenance and development of the 90-acre heritage park, has invited an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the food establishment, officials said.

Located near the entrance of the Sunder Nursery, the museum was opened in August last year.According to officials, the museum serves as the entrance to both Humayun’s Tomb and Sunder Nursery park.

According to the tender document, the food establishments next to the museum will offer diverse food options that cater to various dietary preferences, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free, and incorporate locally sourced, organic, and sustainable ingredients.

“Seasonal menus that reflect local, fresh produce and the natural surroundings are highly encouraged, contributing to a connection between the dining experience and the environment. The menu should also offer a variety of beverages, and regional Indian beverages, ensuring they align with the health-conscious and sustainable values of the park,” the document states.

The last day for submitting the applications is May 22, according to the tender document.

Currently, Sunder Nursery has a famous food establishment which caters to the hundreds of people that throng the park daily. It also hosts a farmers’ market on weekends, besides giving space to a number of cultural and musical events .

The upcoming food establishments will further enhance the visitors’ experience, said Ratish Nanda, CEO, the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, which designed and built the museum.

“The cafes and the restaurant will serve the 2 million annual visitors to the World Heritage Site as well as the people of Delhi. We are hopeful that with the cafes and restaurants become operational within the next 2-3 months,” said Nanda.

According to the document, all applicants who have obtained the tender documents after payment of the application fee will be invited to participate in a pre-bid meeting to be held on May 23.

The museum is a facility of the Archaeological Survey of India but has been designed and built by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture — at the culmination of 25 years of conservation effort at the 300-acre Humayun’s Tomb, Sunder Nursery and Nizamuddin Basti area of Delhi, as part of which over 60 monuments have been conserved.