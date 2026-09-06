Five held for cheating job seekers through fake call centre in north Delhi

The Delhi Police on Sunday said they had busted a job racket being run through a fake call centre in north Delhi that allegedly cheated job aspirants with fake employment offers at automobile and other companies, and arrested five people, police said.

Delhi Police busted a fake job racket in north Delhi, arresting five people accused of duping job seekers with fake employment offers.

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Deputy commissioner of police (north) Niharika Bhatt said.that on September 1, the north district’s anti-auto theft squad (AATS) received information regarding an alleged fraudulent call centre operating in Sangam Vihar, Jharoda Majra in Wazirabad, and cheating unemployed people with fake job offers such as data entry operators, data analysts, web designers and accountants in various companies.

Further enquiry revealed that the gang was allegedly sourcing details of job seekers through an online job search platform, where candidates register themselves and apply for various employment opportunities. They mainly targeted candidates applying for jobs in an automobile company, contacted them through calls, and impersonated representatives associated with the recruitment process, the DCP said, adding that two more suspects were apprehended during further investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} “The accused persons allegedly adopted a systematic modus operandi to exploit unemployed job seekers by offering them employment in reputed companies. Initially, prospective candidates were contacted and asked to deposit ₹499 towards courier charges,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The accused persons allegedly adopted a systematic modus operandi to exploit unemployed job seekers by offering them employment in reputed companies. Initially, prospective candidates were contacted and asked to deposit ₹499 towards courier charges,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Once the initial payment was made, the accused allegedly continued to extract money by raising successive demands under various false pretexts including ₹1,500 as uniform charges, ₹3,500 towards laptop security, ₹5,500 towards account opening charges ₹6,500 towards medical security, and ₹8,500 towards affidavit charges,” she added.

DCP Bhatt further said that when any candidate refused or expressed inability to make further payment, the accused would allegedly block the victim’s mobile number and abruptly discontinue communication, thereby abandoning the victim after extracting the maximum possible amount.

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“The cheated amount was received through QR codes linked with different bank accounts, while multiple SIM cards and digital devices, fake joining letters were used for the cheating and fraud,” she added.

The apprehended people were identified as Satish Chander Maurya (30), who holds an M.Sc degree and earlier worked in a private company, Bindia alias Mahi (20), Preet alias Surpiya (22), Prachi alias Sweety, and Radhika alias Bhumi (19),

Around 12 mobile phones, one tablet, fake joining letters, seven debit cards with two passbooks, and other incriminating items were recovered, the police said.