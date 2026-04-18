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Five held for 1 cr burglary in east Delhi; jewellery, cash recovered

Five held for ₹1 cr burglary in east Delhi; jewellery, cash recovered

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 04:12 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi Police has cracked a burglary case involving theft of valuables worth around 1 crore in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, arresting five people, including a goldsmith who allegedly received the stolen property, an official said on Saturday.

Five held for 1 cr burglary in east Delhi; jewellery, cash recovered

The case pertains to a burglary reported at Arya Nagar Apartment in the Madhu Vihar area earlier this month, he said.

A complaint was received on April 1, in which the victim said that the house had been locked on the evening of March 31, but upon returning the next day, "the locks were found broken and gold, diamond and silver jewellery, along with cash, were missing", a senior police officer said.

The total value of stolen items was estimated at around 1 crore, including nearly 12 lakh in cash, the officer said, adding that the police registered an FIR and an investigation was taken up.

"The team mapped the movement of the accused over a stretch of nearly 10 km, which proved crucial in identifying them. Police conducted a raid on April 8 and arrested two accused, identified as Babloo alias Kalua and Rampal alias Ramkumar," the officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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