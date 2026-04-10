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Five robbers stab autorickshaw driver to death in Delhi; 3 held

New DelhiAn incident of robbery spiralled into murder when a 22-year-old autorickshaw driver was stabbed to death when he resisted the attempts of five accused, who had boarded his vehicle near the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in the early hours of April 5 and asked him to drop them at Connaught Place, police officers aware of the incident said

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 04:32 am IST
By Hemani Bhandari
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New Delhi

Police identified the victim as Suraj Kumar, who resided in Mandawali and was an immigrant from Bihar. (Representative photo)

An incident of robbery spiralled into murder when a 22-year-old autorickshaw driver was stabbed to death when he resisted the attempts of five accused, who had boarded his vehicle near the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in the early hours of April 5 and asked him to drop them at Connaught Place, police officers aware of the incident said.

Police identified the victim as Suraj Kumar, who resided in Mandawali and was an immigrant from Bihar. The accused are in their 20s and live in Palwal, Haryana.

Investigators said that the victim remained unidentified initially and there was no eyewitness. “Teams scanned CCTV footage and spoke to residents and vendors. Footage analysis revealed that five individuals had hired the autorickshaw near the Nizamuddin station. Their movement was tracked through multiple cameras across Delhi, Faridabad, and Palwal,” Deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

Based on disclosures by the two and further inputs, a third accused was arrested from near Sarai Kale Khan bus stand in Delhi. Police said that two more accused are on the run, and efforts are underway to arrest them.

Police said that the accused frequently travelled from Palwal to Delhi by late-night trains, targeting commuters near railway stations and bus stands. “They would commit robberies and assaults during the night, and return to Palwal before morning to evade detection,” the officer said.

Police said that immediately upon boarding the autorickshaw, the accused attempted to rob the driver of his mobile phone. “When the driver resisted, they overpowered him and stabbed him repeatedly in the neck and chest,” the officer said.

They threw out the victim near Minto Bridge and fled with the vehicle and phones, police said.

Kumar’s sister Shilpi Kumari, 24, said that the victim was survived by his wife, who is pregnant, and their one-year-old son. The family had come to Delhi a few months ago from Nagaland.

“My husband bought an autorickshaw and used to drive it in the morning, while Kumar used to drive in the night. He was also taking care of the studies of two of our younger brothers. What will happen to his wife?” she said.

 
palwal murder robbery autorickshaw driver
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