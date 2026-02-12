Flag unsafe civic sites: DJB directs field engineers

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has directed its field engineers to report unsafe conditions at any civic worksite in the Capital, even if the project does not fall under the agency’s jurisdiction, in a move prompted by the recent death of a man who fell into an open excavation pit in Janakpuri. The directive comes under heightened scrutiny of infrastructure safety following the Janakpuri incident. (Hindustan Times)

The order, issued February 9 by DJB chief executive officer Kaushal Raj Sharma, mandates inter-departmental coordination and emphasises public safety as a shared responsibility across all executing agencies.

“All EEs/AEs/JEs are hereby directed that even where the worksite does not pertain to DJB, if any unsafe condition is noticed at site, it shall be the duty of the concerned officer to immediately bring the matter to the notice of the concerned department/agency for urgent corrective action,” the directive states.

It further requires that DJB officials respond immediately when other departments flag hazards at its own sites. “Similarly, if other departments communicate about the unsafe site of DJB at any location, all proactive action should be taken immediately by the division concerned,” it added.

The order calls for coordinated functioning with agencies including the irrigation and flood control department, Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and power distribution companies, particularly at locations with active digging or construction.

“DJB should work in tandem with all concerned departments … and all other executing agencies where any of the digging or construction work is taken up at different sites,” the order states.

It adds that mutual coordination should be maintained at the division-to-division level in a cordial manner without blaming other agencies.

The directive comes under heightened scrutiny of infrastructure safety following the Janakpuri incident, in which 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani died after falling into an unsecured sewer excavation pit. Officials said the order aims to streamline communication and ensure hazards are flagged promptly regardless of jurisdictional lines.

Parallelly, DJB and PWD have begun responding to complaints flagged months ago on social media regarding open trenches, inadequate barricading, damaged roads, and incomplete restoration. Officers have been instructed to review pending complaints and coordinate with relevant agencies. The effort reflects broader attempts to address safety lapses linked to multi-agency projects, where overlapping jurisdiction often complicates accountability.