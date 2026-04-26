New Delhi, A food delivery agent was shot dead at point-blank range while his friend sustained injuries after the bullet passed through the victim's body and hit him during a late-night altercation with a Delhi Police "head constable" here.

Food delivery agent shot dead after altercation with 'cop' in Delhi

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The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, when the victim and his friend were standing on a road in Jaffarpur Kalan village and the accused, Neeraj, allegedly opened fire following an argument with them, police said in a statement.

The family of the deceased alleged that Neeraj is a head constable with the Delhi Police. Police, however, did not confirm this.

According to the police, information was received at Jaffarpur Kalan police station at around 2.30 am from a hospital regarding the admission of two persons with gunshot injuries, one of whom was declared brought dead.

The deceased has been identified as Pandav Kumar , while his injured friend is Krishan.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the two had attended a birthday party of a two-year-old child at their friend's residence.

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{{^usCountry}} After the celebrations, the victims were engaged in a conversation with the hosts of the party on the road before leaving, it read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the celebrations, the victims were engaged in a conversation with the hosts of the party on the road before leaving, it read. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that Neeraj, who lives on the opposite side of the road, came down and got into an argument with them. During the altercation, he allegedly fired at Kumar, aiming at his chest from close range. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that Neeraj, who lives on the opposite side of the road, came down and got into an argument with them. During the altercation, he allegedly fired at Kumar, aiming at his chest from close range. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The bullet pierced through Kumar's chest and exited his body before hitting Krishan, who was sitting pillion behind him on a motorcycle, in the right side of his abdomen," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The bullet pierced through Kumar's chest and exited his body before hitting Krishan, who was sitting pillion behind him on a motorcycle, in the right side of his abdomen," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Both were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where Kumar was declared dead, while Krishan is undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where Kumar was declared dead, while Krishan is undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered against the absconding accused, and efforts are on to nab him, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered against the absconding accused, and efforts are on to nab him, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

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The deceased's family claimed that the firing was unprovoked and that the accused suddenly opened fire after a brief argument and immediately fled from the spot.

The mother of the deceased said, "I want justice for my son. He was innocent and had gone to attend a birthday party. He was working hard to support the family. The accused should be given strict punishment."

The family said that the shot was from very close range without any reason. "My brother did nothing. The bullet went through his body and injured another person. Police must arrest the accused immediately," he said.

Another relative said that Kumar was the sole earning member of the family and had been working as a delivery partner to make ends meet.

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"He used to deliver food through an app and was supporting the household," he added.

Family members and locals gathered at the Jaffarpur Kalan police station following the incident, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and strict legal action.

The police said that Neeraj is a native of Bahu Akbarpur village in Meham in Haryana's Rohtak, and has been living alone for the past 15 years.

The police are also probing the sequence of events leading to the altercation, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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