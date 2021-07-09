Football fever grips Delhi with Euro 2020 finals

When there is a major sporting tournament, Delhiites do not need an excuse to celebrate. The Euro 2020 final, scheduled for Sunday, will see Italy and England face off for the title. The finale has got football lovers excited. From planning safe and small watch parties, arranging for projectors to watch the game on big screen to whipping up Italian delights and even applying for an off from work the next day, football fans are already in the preparation mode.

As the final is scheduled for Sunday at 12:30am IST, some are taking an off from work on Monday. “I have already informed my boss that most likely I will take a Monday off. The match starts post midnight and if it goes on till penalty shoot-out, it will go on till 3am,” says Kunwar Sanjit, a marketing manager, who will be getting together with a couple of football fanatic friends and have a FIFA night prior.

Others who are missing the vibe of match screenings at restaurants are planning a little party of their own by getting projectors. “My friends and I used to go to sports bars and restaurants to watch the screenings but this time we are arranging for a projector to watch the match. Only a limited number of friends will be coming so that we are able to follow safety norms,” says Arpit Pruthi, 31, social media and brand reputation manager.

While those who are not able to get together to watch the game with friends or family amid the pandemic have their virtual plans in place. Arjun Kalra, 25, a sports content producer says, “In my group, it’s quite sober because of the current situation, plus it’s not club football… So, we’ll be watching at our homes only and may be do watch-alongs and discuss over texts.”

To get into the celebratory mode, fans will be cooking traditional Italian delights to show support. Ruchi Khanna, 27, a HR professional says, “I have been supporting Italy since the beginning of the tournament so why not prepare an Italian feast ahead of the match for my family on my off today!”

On the delivery front, some restaurants are even running offers or have extended their delivery time to cater to the demand. On the occasion, Cafe Diva in the Capital will be open till late on Sunday for deliveries, until midnight. For guests to not get hassled by cooking for the party, Priyanka Tiwari ,founder Appumm House says, “We want the fans to simply sit back, order their food from us and enjoy the match with their pals, and hence offering a flat 15% off on our entire menu just for the day.”