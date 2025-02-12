For Gurugram, potholes a key civic polls issue

Gurugram is grappling with pothole-ridden roads, which have turned daily commutes into a hazardous ordeal, and with weeks to go for civic body elections in Haryana, these craters have become a key poll issue in the city. Potholes on the main road in Sector 90 cause accidents in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

Several important roads — Rampura Chowk to Hayatpur, Vatika Chowk to Pataudi Road, Dwarka Expressway to Gurugram University, and the Sector 83-85 dividing road — are in an alarming condition, with some potholes as much as a foot deep, residents allege.

Commuters need to slow down or swerve to avoid these craters, often resulting in accidents.

Now, residents have said they will only vote for candidates who prioritise infrastructure fixes.

“Every day, driving feels like an obstacle course. My car’s suspension has been damaged twice this year,” said Amit Sharma, a resident of Sector 83.

The problem worsens during rush hours, particularly for two-wheeler riders navigating the uneven terrain, residents said.

“As a working mother, I fear for my children’s safety. A serious accident is waiting to happen,” said Priya Mehta of Mapsko Paradise.

Despite repeated complaints, only temporary patchwork repairs have been made, which deteriorate within weeks. Heavy rains have worsened conditions, turning some potholes into sinkholes. “Fixing potholes promptly will make travel safer and reduce long-term costs,” said Sector 82 resident Navdeep Singh.

“During last year’s monsoon, we were assured that the roads would be repaired within a couple of months, ideally by September or October. However, the work was not initiated, with officials citing the Model Code of Conduct as the reason. Despite numerous promises, the roads remain in the same condition, said Ajay Dhankar, resident of sector 83.

Responding to concerns, GMDA chief engineer Arun Dhankhar said that special repair work is in progress, with full-scale operations expected by mid-February. “Contractors have been mobilised, and drainage work is also underway,” he said.