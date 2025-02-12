Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

For Gurugram, potholes a key civic polls issue

ByIshita Singh, Gurugram
Feb 12, 2025 05:44 AM IST

Several important roads — Rampura Chowk to Hayatpur, Vatika Chowk to Pataudi Road, Dwarka Expressway to Gurugram University, and the Sector 83-85 dividing road — are in an alarming condition, with some potholes as much as a foot deep, residents allege

Gurugram is grappling with pothole-ridden roads, which have turned daily commutes into a hazardous ordeal, and with weeks to go for civic body elections in Haryana, these craters have become a key poll issue in the city.

Potholes on the main road in Sector 90 cause accidents in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)
Potholes on the main road in Sector 90 cause accidents in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

Several important roads — Rampura Chowk to Hayatpur, Vatika Chowk to Pataudi Road, Dwarka Expressway to Gurugram University, and the Sector 83-85 dividing road — are in an alarming condition, with some potholes as much as a foot deep, residents allege.

Commuters need to slow down or swerve to avoid these craters, often resulting in accidents.

Now, residents have said they will only vote for candidates who prioritise infrastructure fixes.

“Every day, driving feels like an obstacle course. My car’s suspension has been damaged twice this year,” said Amit Sharma, a resident of Sector 83.

The problem worsens during rush hours, particularly for two-wheeler riders navigating the uneven terrain, residents said.

“As a working mother, I fear for my children’s safety. A serious accident is waiting to happen,” said Priya Mehta of Mapsko Paradise.

Despite repeated complaints, only temporary patchwork repairs have been made, which deteriorate within weeks. Heavy rains have worsened conditions, turning some potholes into sinkholes. “Fixing potholes promptly will make travel safer and reduce long-term costs,” said Sector 82 resident Navdeep Singh.

“During last year’s monsoon, we were assured that the roads would be repaired within a couple of months, ideally by September or October. However, the work was not initiated, with officials citing the Model Code of Conduct as the reason. Despite numerous promises, the roads remain in the same condition, said Ajay Dhankar, resident of sector 83.

Responding to concerns, GMDA chief engineer Arun Dhankhar said that special repair work is in progress, with full-scale operations expected by mid-February. “Contractors have been mobilised, and drainage work is also underway,” he said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On