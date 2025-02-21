For Kathputli colony residents, new govt raises hope of pucca houses after 15 years

Over 50 residents of west Delhi’s Kathputli Colony — the Capital’s first in-situ slum rehabilitation project — were among the thousands who witnessed Rekha Gupta, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s legislator from Shalimar Bagh, take oath as the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi along with her six new cabinet ministers, on Thursday at a ceremony organised at Ramlila Maidan. Kathputli colony residents play nagadas and shehnais at the entrance of the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Enthusiastically playing nagadas (drums) and shehnais (oboes) at the entrance of the ground, the group had come of their own accord, hoping that a change in government may finally provide them new homes, over 15 years after they were moved from the colony to makeshift camps at Anand Parbat and Narela.

Over 2,800 families – mostly of traditional artistes including puppeteers, magicians, acrobats and musicians – were moved from Kathputli Colony in 2009. The residents said while initial promises were that they would be provided new, permanent houses within a year or two, their wait is now over 15 years long. “We have seen governments come and go, but our situation has not changed. Several promises were made, but we are yet to see even a single resident of Kathputli Colony get a pucca house,” said Suresh Bhatt, 37, who has been playing the nagada since he was a child.

“We are hopeful that Modi ji will help us as he and the BJP have promised proper houses for the poor,” he said.

Those at Ramlila Maidan said for them, just like the rest of Delhi, Thursday was a day of celebration as they too have immense hopes of “things changing” in the future.

In Anand Parbat, those shifted from Kathputli Colony, said even basic facilities such as clean drinking water were missing. “I have grown up in Anand Parbat and have spent years waiting for a proper house,” said 13-year-old Aadil (goes by a single name).

Other concerns include missing voting rights. “Our votes used to be in Shadipur, but our names were removed from the list after we were shifted. We are unable to vote at Anand Parbat too, as they have not registered us. We should at least be allowed to vote as we too are Indian citizens,” said Sushil Kumar, 37, who plays dhol (drums).