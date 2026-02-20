Forest dept files case against Cantonment Board for ‘damaging’ trees

New Delhi:Delhi’s forest and wildlife department has registered a case against the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) for allegedly damaging trees during the construction of a drain, officials said. No immediate response was received from the DCB in the matter (Representative photo)

As this move violated the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994 (DPTA), the DCB received directions to plant 50 native trees under its jurisdiction for damaging the roots of multiple trees on Kotwali Road.

In an order dated February 10, a copy of which HT has seen, the tree officer (West) stated that following a complaint received on February 2 regarding illegal root damaging and concretising of trees at Kotwali Road, officials inspected the site and found that trees were damaged.

“After receiving the report from beat officials, the proceeding under the DPTA, 1994 was initiated against Delhi Cantonment Board. The report made it clear that the Delhi Cantonment Board violated the provisions of the DPTA and was liable to be punished for the offence under section 8 and 24 of the DPTA,” said the order, adding that the department registered a case and issued a notice to the DCB for an explanation.

The officer has further directed the DCB office assistant, who appeared in the hearing, to plant 50 native trees of at least six feet in height, with a space of three metres between each tree.

“These native trees are to be planted at a suitable site. Further, if any tree is found to be concretised within a radius of one metre, it shall be removed immediately,” said the report. It added that any failure to abide by or comply with the order will invoke provisions under the DPTA.

