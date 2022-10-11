Home / Cities / Delhi News / Foundation stone for 6-lane flyover laid in East Delhi

Foundation stone for 6-lane flyover laid in East Delhi

“We will complete the work of this flyover ahead of schedule and with a saving of 115 crore. With the construction of this flyover in East Delhi, vehicles will pass through here quickly and the local people will lead a more peaceful life,” CM Arvind Kejriwal said. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday laid the foundation stone for a six-lane 1.5-km flyover, being built between Anand Vihar and the Apsara Border aimed to decongest one of the national capital’s most crowded corridors.

The project is likely to be ready within fifteen months and will offer a congestion free ride to a large number of commuters between Delhi and Ghaziabad (through Apsara border), officials aware of the matter said.

Kejriwal said before becoming CM, he used to commute on this congested road daily as he lived in Ghaziabad. “We will complete the work of this flyover ahead of schedule and with a saving of 115 crore. With the construction of this flyover in East Delhi, vehicles will pass through here quickly and the local people will lead a more peaceful life,” he said. “The sanctioned cost for this flyover was 372 crore and by the time we issued the tender, the work was awarded for 257 crore.”

An official said this flyover will pass over Ramprastha, Shrestha Vihar and Vivek Vihar red lights, and that the project

“Once the rapid rail station is constructed by the NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation), 1.48 lakh vehicles will travel through this flyover on an average every day. This project is one among the 77 corridors being made jam-free by the Delhi government,” said a Delhi government official, adding that commuters will save 11.07 minutes each way on the flyover, and 1.65 million litres of fuel will be saved every year.

