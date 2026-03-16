Four e-rickshaw drivers arrested after wedding procession assault leaves one dead in Wazirpur

Four e-rickshaw drivers have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault of two participants of a wedding procession in north-west Delhi’s Wazirpur after a quarrel, police said on Sunday. One of the victims succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Police teams conducted raids in the area and arrested four of the accused within an hour of the incident.

Police said the victims, Mohan Lal (42) and Virender (47), both residents of JJ Colony in Wazirpur, were found admitted to the hospital.

The incident took place on Thursday in K-Block, JJ Colony, near Mata Park, where allegedly an argument first broke out after an e-rickshaw allegedly blocked the procession.

Police identified the victims as Mohan Lal (42) and Virender (47), both residents of the area. “The dispute began when an e-rickshaw allegedly obstructed the movement of the baraat. Sahil, along with his associates Raghav, Abhishek, and Arjun — all e-rickshaw drivers and allegedly attacked the victims during the altercation,” said deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Akanksha Yadav.

By the time police personnel reached the spot, the injured men had already been taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for treatment.

Police teams conducted raids in the area and arrested four of the accused within an hour of the incident, Yadav said.

Subsequently, on Thursday, Lal succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

A case on charges of murder has been registered.

Action against officer

Police have also initiated disciplinary action against an officer after remarks he made over the incident were widely circulated on social media.

In the video, inspector Rajeev, who was investigating the case, was listening to people who belonged to the victim’s side and said that the accused were “drug addicts”. He responds that the police catches them but they are released on directions of public representatives.

Police confirmed the video and said the inspector was posted at Ashok Vihar and was temporarily looking after the work of Bharat Nagar Station House Officer.

DCP Yadav said the comments were “irresponsible” andnot based on facts. Police said they do not reflect the official position of the force.

“The officer has been transferred to District Lines and removed from the charge of SHO with immediate effect. Strict disciplinary action has been initiated,” Yadav said.