Four, including child, killed as speeding MCD trucks overturns in central Delhi

Four people, including a four-year-old boy, who was playing on the road, were killed and at least one person was injured after a speeding Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) truck overturned and fell on them at Main Rohtak Road in Anand Parbat in central Delhi early Saturday, police said.

Police said the incident took place late Friday night at 1am (Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place late Friday at 1am when the group, who were labourers from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, were working on the road in the area.

The driver of the MCD truck is also believed to be injured in the mishap fled the accident spot, leaving the vehicle behind, said deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain.

DCP Sain said that at 1.27am, the Anand Parbat police station received a call that a truck had overturned in Gali Number 10 and four to five people were trapped under it. Upon reaching the spot, one MCD truck was found overturned, Sain said.

“With the help of a crane, the truck was lifted and labourers who were stuck beneath it were pulled out. Unfortunately, three labourers were dead on the spot. One injured labourer, Killu, was rushed to nearby Jeewan Mala hospital, but he also succumbed to his injuries,” said DCP Sain.

During the enquiry, the police said, it emerged that the speeding truck came from Gali No.10 side and lost balance on the curve to the main road, where labourers were employed to pave cemented bricks on the road, a government work.

Those killed in the mishap were identified as Ramesh, 30, his wife Sonam, 25, a minor boy, and his father Killu, 40. Their bodies were shifted to Ram Manohar Lal hospital mortuary for autopsy, police said.

“Legal action is being taken on the statement of Moti, a 40-year-old labourer who escaped with minor injuries,” said the DCP.

