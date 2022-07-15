Four members of a family found dead in north east Delhi: Police

Four members of a family were reportedly found dead at their residence in north east Delhi’s Jafrabad on Friday afternoon, police said adding that investigation is in its early stages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner of police (north east) Sanjay Kumar Sain confirmed the incident and said four persons have been reportedly found dead in a house in Jafrabad.

After the police were informed about the incident, a team reached the spot and found four members of a family dead.

Also Read: Elderly couple found dead in UP’s Kanpur, daughter arrested: police

“The four included husband, wife and their two minor daughters. Prima facie, it appears that the man first gave them a sedative after which he shot the three family members dead after which he shot himself,” the officer said.

More details are awaited.