Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Four members of family die in LPG cylinder blast
delhi news

Four members of family die in LPG cylinder blast

Atul Garg, director of the Delhi Fire Services, said nine fire tenders took about an hour to douse the fire caused by the explosion. “We rushed five people to the hospital. Of them, four were declared brought dead. They died of asphyxia. One of the family members suffered burn injuries.”
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 03:50 AM IST
A portion of the roof had collapsed due to the explosion, the fire, officials said, adding that a gas stove repair shop was located in the front portion of the house.(Gurpreet Singh/HT file photo. Representative image)

A 45-year-old woman and her three grown children — two sons and a daughter — died of suffocation when an LPG (liquid petroleum gas) cylinder exploded inside their house in East Delhi’s Farsh Bazar on Wednesday morning.

Atul Garg, director of the Delhi Fire Services, said nine fire tenders took about an hour to douse the fire caused by the explosion.

“We rushed five people to the hospital. Of them, four were declared brought dead. They died of asphyxia. One of the family members suffered burn injuries.”

Fire officials identified the four dead as Munni Devi, 45, her sons — Naresh, 22, Om Prakash, 20, and daughter, Suman, 18. Officials said the survivor, One of their relatives, Lal Chand (29) sustained 25% burn injuries.

A portion of the roof had collapsed due to the explosion, the fire, officials said, adding that a gas stove repair shop was located in the front portion of the house. “All five members were rescued by fire service personnel with the help of police by breaking windows and doors of the house. They were then shifted to Dr Hedgewar Hospital by CATS ambulance. Four among them were declared brought dead by doctors,” said R Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

A crime team was called to the spot for an inspection, the officer said. He added that an electrical short-circuit is suspected to have sparked the blaze.

A case has been registered under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the owner of the gas stove repair shop and his niece, according to the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi
TRENDING NEWS

Woman’s adorable dance with grandfather will surely melt your heart. Watch

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan light up Instagram with their gorgeous photo

Rare venomous snake found in Uttarakhand, first in the state

Man’s tweet about his house help saving to buy her daughter a laptop wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP