Free education for kids who lost parents to Covid: Delhi CM

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government will provide free education to children who have lost their parents to Covid-19 and financial assistance to all those, especially senior citizens, who have lost the only earning member of their family.

Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal said after a long time, daily Covid-19 cases have fallen below the 10,000 mark with nearly 8,500 cases being recorded in the past 24 hours and the positivity rate further declining to 12%. He said in the past 10 days, nearly 3,000 Covid-19 beds have become vacant, but ICU beds continue to be nearly full. To provide adequate beds and timely treatment to serious Covid-19 patients, he said, about 1,200 ICU beds are nearly ready -- 1,000 at the two Ramlila grounds and the rest at the Radha Saomi campus.

“In the past few days, despite all our efforts we could not save many Delhi people. In many families, there have been more than one deaths. I know several children who have lost both their parents. I am there, Delhi government will bear all the expenses of their education and living. There are also several senior citizens who have lost their children who used to earn. Do not worry, your son is still alive. Delhi government will provide financial assistance to all those families who have lost their sole earning member to Covid-19,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister also hinted that the lockdown is likely to be extended by another week yet again. The current lockdown is supposed to end at 5am on Monday. “Even today, 8,500 fresh Covid cases have come. We have to bring this down to 0 and hence, we cannot lower our guard at this moment at any cost. If we become lax, then cases might spike again. So, we have to strictly follow the ongoing lockdown and adhere to all the Covid-19 protocols,” he said.

Delhi government said it is also ramping up the number of oxygen beds to prepare for any potential surge in cases.