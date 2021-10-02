Free NEET coaching for EWS girl students in Delhi govt schools

New Delhi: In order to provide “special support to students from socially or economically weaker backgrounds”, the Directorate of Education on Friday launched a free coaching programme for female medical aspirants belonging to reserved categories studying in Class 12 of Delhi government schools.

“...To offer support to SC/ST girls for preparation of NEET exams, a pilot project for providing free coaching is being launched in partnership with Avanti, a non-profit organisation. Avanti has been working for more than 11 years with the State governments of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Under this partnership, shortlisted girls of the aforesaid category shall be enrolled for free online courses. The course will cover all subjects of NEET [National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test],” the DOE said in a notice on Friday.

On February 15, Hindustan Times reported that though 569 students from Delhi government schools cleared NEET last year, only around 10% scored the cut-off necessary for admission to government medical colleges. Since these students could not opt for private medical colleges, most of them decided to reappear for the test this year as well.

All interested girl students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes category of Class 12 who have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Biology will take an objective-type aptitude test on October 8. “The purpose of the aptitude test is to determine the interest of the student in pursuing medical course after class 12 and in order to prepare for the same, free coaching will be provided to such students. The students who qualify the exam and enroll in the program will receive the device support also,” the DOE said.

Heads of schools have been asked to appoint nodal teachers who would speak to eligible students about the scheme, facilitate transportation to and from the test centre in each district, and seek consent from parents. The education department has also asked school officials to ensure that Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is followed at the 11 government schools where the tests will be held next week.