Free yoga classes resume in Delhi

New Delhi: After a brief hiatus, Delhi government’s free yoga classes under the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ project restarted from Thursday, officials said, adding that classes were held at 565 locations across the Capital.

People flocked to parks and open grounds in several neighbourhoods to continue the classes conducted by instructors who CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced he will personally pay.

“I had a meeting with the teachers from Delhi’s yogshala. Yoga classes will resume across Delhi from tomorrow (Thursday). I assured them instructors that I would pay their monthly wages. Yoga training classes will not stop in Delhi,” he said on Wednesday.

Yoga trainer Kavita, who teaches the elderly and children at a park in Mayur Vihar Phase 2 , said her students were upset when the classes shut down. “Now that classes have started again, everyone has returned to the park. Yoga is beneficial for health and should not be stopped,” Kavita said.

Manveer Singh, who teaches yoga to Patparganj residents, said he has been conducting classes for 10 months. “Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised to provide funds for the classes, so everyone is happy,” said Singh, who conducts two classes daily comprising nearly 30 participants each.

Amid a tussle between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor (G) over the ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ initiative, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that he will fund the free yoga programme with his own resources even if it requires him to beg, but will not let it discontinue. LG VK Saxena did not approve the extension of the programme beyond October 31, Delhi government officials alleged on Monday. However, it was refuted by the LG office as they claimed to have not received any file seeking permission for the extension.

“Once again the yoga classes began in different parts of the city. The people are coming to the yoga classes with the same energy and enthusiasm. This is the response of the public to the conspirators -- the people movement does not stop by threatening the officers. Kejriwal does what he says,” deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted.

The yoga programme was launched on December 13, 2021. Yoga sessions were conducted at 600 places across Delhi benefitting 17,000 people, including many who were suffering from post-Covid complications, over the pat year.