‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ row: ‘Will beg for money, won’t let it stop,’ says Kejriwal

Amid a tussle between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ initiative, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that he will fund the free yoga programme with his own resources even if it requires him to beg, but will not let it discontinue.

L-G VK Saxena did not approve the extension of the programme beyond October 31, Delhi government officials alleged on Monday. However, it was refuted by the L-G office as they claimed to have not received any file seeking permission for the extension.

Kejriwal clarified and said that the file for extension of yoga classes was sent to the L-G on October 26.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi launched the yoga programme on December 13, 2021 to provide citizens in the national capital free yoga instructors and classes.

“The yoga programme was launched to keep people healthy and prevent them from catching sickness. It was going on for the last 11 months and yoga sessions were being conducted at 600 places across Delhi, benefitting 17,000 people including many who were suffering from post-Covid complications,” Kejriwal said in a press conference.

Notably, no yoga classes were conducted in Delhi on Tuesday morning.

“They (BJP) have conspired to discontinue yoga classes. They have the power and the arrogance...they are misusing the power. No classes were held on Tuesday morning and 17,000 people were deprived of the benefits of yoga. It is very sad. It was stopped due to petty politics,” Kejriwal said.

“People are very angry over it. I received calls from many yoga teachers. Many of them offered to conduct yoga classes without taking any fee. I have also received several offers of donations to fund the yoga classes. I want to announce that yoga classes will not be stopped. I appeal to all teachers to conduct yoga classes [from Wednesday]. I will fund the yoga classes even if it requires me to do door-to-door begging for funds to meet the expenses. Similar yoga classes will be conducted in Punjab (which is also governed by AAP). And if AAP forms the government in Gujarat, we will start similar yoga classes in Gujarat as well,” Kejriwal announced.

The programme was discontinued despite the board of directors of the Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University — which conducts the classes — recently decided to continue the government scheme after a meeting on October 29. The decision was reportedly sent to the university’s general council, headed by Saxena, for ratification.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal alleged that the ‘Dilli-Ki-Diwali’ (annual Diwali event organised by the Delhi government) was stopped after the BJP put pressure on state officials.

“They stopped the ‘red light on, gaadi off’ (anti-pollution) campaign. Now they want to target mohalla clinics and schools. They want to stop the tender of free medicine and tests in mohalla clinics. They want to disrupt the service of contractual workers in hospitals. They want to stop everything. I want to assure all people of Delhi — I am standing like the shield for you. Whatever L-G and the BJP try, I will not let any of the work stop. No work of Delhi will be stopped,” Kejriwal said.

Neither the L-G office, nor the BJP was available for response.

Delhi CM blames Morbi bridge collapse on ‘corruption’

“The Morbi bridge collapse [in Gujarat] is a result of major corruption. An attempt is being made to brush it under the carpet. A watch manufacturing company was given the contract of bridge maintenance/repair without any experience. Why was the contract given? It means that the company has connections with their party (BJP) leaders or politicians. The FIR does not mention the name of the company or its owner. The issue is being covered up. The company and owner are being protected. Allegations are being made that the company paid huge donations to the BJP and got the contract in return,” Kejriwal said.

Demanding the resignation of the Gujarat CM, Kejriwal said, “After a corruption related incident which killed 150 people, the CM has no moral right to stay in power. I believe he should resign and immediate election should be held.”

‘Fake’ — Kejriwal on Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Over a controversy triggered by purported reports that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar paid protection money to jailed AAP leader Satyendra Jain, Kejriwal called the reports completely fictitious and fake.

“The BJP is in such a bad shape in Gujarat that they have to seek the help of a conman for political purposes. PM Narendra Modi who claims to be very popular has to seek the help of a conman lodged in a jail,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM claimed that the allegation was designed to divert the attention from the Morbi incident as well. “A completely fictitious and fake story has been planted and now the issue of Morbi has been successfully diverted by the BJP. They have forgotten 150 people who lost their lives.”