Sisodia meets LG, seeks approval for ‘Dilli ki yogshala’ plan

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia met lieutenant governor VK Saxena to request him to approve the files related to Dilli Ki Yogshala project, officials aware of the matter said.

“I have requested the LG that this programme should not be stopped. More than 17,000 people who were affected by Covid and others were benefited by learning Yoga, and keeping the citizens healthy is the responsibility of the government,” Sisodia said, according to an official statement.

According to the statement, the LG has assured Sisodia that he will go through all the files.

Sisodia, according to the statement, also alleged that the BJP was pressuring officials to stop the flagship initiative of the government. “I told LG Saxena that the Dilli Ki Yogshala programme is very beneficial for people of Delhi and these 17,000 people come from common backgrounds and cannot hire Yoga instructors on their own. I have requested the LG to go out of the way to help these people,” he said.

The LG did not comment on the deputy CM’s visit.

The BJP, however, rejected Sisodia’s allegation as baseless. “The Delhi government, like many other issues, did not obtain clearance of the competent authority before launching this scheme. The file has been sent to the LG now. During the last 18 months, if the government had seriously promoted the project it would not have benefitted only 17,000 people in city of 2 crore,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

Under the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ project the government runs free yoga classes at 600 locations across Delhi. These classes are held in open spaces and parks where anyone can come and learn yoga.