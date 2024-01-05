"Friendship will never be broken": CM Kejriwal hails jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia on his birthday, accuses BJP of "dictatorship"

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): In a passionate post on X, marking the birthday of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing them of keeping Manish Sisodia imprisoned for 11 months through "false cases" and "dictatorship." HT Image

Kejriwal highlighted their long-standing friendship stating, "This friendship is very old. Our affection and trust are very strong. This passion for working for the public is also very old. No matter how hard the conspirators try... this trust, this affection and this friendship will never be broken."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"BJP has kept Manish in jail for the last 11 months by filing false cases. But Manish is standing firm in front of their oppression, has neither bowed down to their dictatorship till now nor will ever bow down in future. In this era of dictatorship, Manish's courage inspires us all," Delhi CM posted on X.

"Happy birthday Manish," Delhi CM Kejriwal ended his tweet.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Chief Minister skipped the third summons issued to him by the ED on Wednesday. The ED issued a third summons to CM Kejriwal on December 22 last year, in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case, asking him to appear before the agency on January 3.

Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal said that he would not bow down to the hooliganism and dictatorship of the BJP.

Alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a "false summons" to him, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he has explained to the ED why their summons is illegal adding that his biggest strength and asset is his "honesty."

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Delhi's Chief Minister said, "In the last two years, all the agencies of BJP have conducted many raids but not a single penny was found. If there is corruption then where is the money? AAP leaders are kept in jail in such fake cases. Now BJP wants to arrest me. My biggest strength and asset is my honesty."

Questioning the timing of the notice just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Delhi CM said that the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

"My lawyers told me that the summons was illegal. I wrote the question and sent it to ED. Should I obey an unlawful summons? If a legal summons comes, I will comply with it. Why am I being called just before the Lok Sabha elections? Eight months ago, I was called by CBI. I went and gave all the answers. Today they want to stop me from campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections," he added

Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is in custody in connection with his alleged role in the Delhi Liquor scam. Recently, the Supreme Court of India dismissed the bail petition of Sisodia. His earlier bail applications were rejected by the High Court as well as the trial court.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26. ED arrested him on March 9. The ED has alleged that proceeds of crime of around ₹622 crore have been generated due to the activities of the accused Manish Sisodia. (ANI)