From June 1 to Sept 7, Delhi has a rain deficit of 304.4mm: IMD

New Delhi: The Capital, from June 1 to September 7, recorded 304.4mm of rainfall--an overall rainfall deficit of 37%--against the normal mark of 480.9mm, the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows.

The Safdarjung observatory, representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded just 41.6mm of rainfall in August – a deficit of 82% as compared to the new normal monthly average of 233.1mm. September seems to have shown no improvement, receiving only 8.8mm of rainfall during a single day’s short but intense spell of rain last Friday, while the average for the month is 123.5mm, according to IMD data. Until September 7, the Capital should have received 52.5mm as per IMD’s long-period average--making it a monthly deficit of 83% so far for September.

Among all districts, only the East Delhi district has so far received ‘normal’ rainfall this monsoon season. The Northeast Delhi and the West Delhi districts are the worst-affected, with large deficits of 62% and 63% respectively, Met data shows.

IMD’s forecast shows no significant change is expected in the coming days either, with Delhi unlikely to record any rain on Thursday or Friday. It may receive isolated drizzle activity in some parts on Saturday.

“With the monsoon trough away from Delhi, much like it was in most of August, Delhi is not receiving any rain. There is also no strong weather system in place to induce local showers,” said a Met official, adding no significant rain spells are expected in Delhi till at least September 13.

In the absence of rain, Delhi recorded another hot and humid day on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 37.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. The minimum temperature was meanwhile recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius, which is around normal. Forecast for Thursday shows Delhi will see clear skies with a maximum and minimum of around 37 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

