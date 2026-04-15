New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday reiterated that there is no need for residents to panic as fuel and LPG supplies remain normal and adequate in the national capital, with around 1.25 lakh LPG cylinders delivered daily in line with regular demand.

Fuel, LPG supplies normal in Delhi; 1.25 cylinders delivered daily: CM Rekha Gupta

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According to an official statement, Gupta said the average delivery time for LPG cylinders continues to be maintained at four to five days.

Claiming that there is no shortage of LPG, petrol or diesel in Delhi or across the country amid the conflict in West Asia, Gupta appealed to people to ignore rumours and avoid panic buying.

"All gas agencies and bottling plants have sufficient stocks, and uninterrupted distribution is being ensured through multiple supply channels. The government is closely monitoring the system to prevent any inconvenience to consumers," the statement quoted Gupta as saying.

To streamline services, consumers are being encouraged to book LPG refills through SMS, interactive voice response system , social media and online portals, she said.

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{{^usCountry}} An OTP-based delivery authentication system has also been implemented, with over 90 per cent of daily deliveries now being verified, the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An OTP-based delivery authentication system has also been implemented, with over 90 per cent of daily deliveries now being verified, the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Under the Free Trade LPG scheme, 5-kg cylinders are being provided to migrant workers at gas agencies against a valid identity proof. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the Free Trade LPG scheme, 5-kg cylinders are being provided to migrant workers at gas agencies against a valid identity proof. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Special camps and outreach drives are also being organised across districts in coordination with local authorities to improve access to these services, Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Special camps and outreach drives are also being organised across districts in coordination with local authorities to improve access to these services, Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Quoting Banay Singh, state coordinator and DGM , HPCL, Gupta said the oil marketing companies are actively addressing consumer complaints. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quoting Banay Singh, state coordinator and DGM , HPCL, Gupta said the oil marketing companies are actively addressing consumer complaints. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also said that joint teams of the Delhi Police and the food and civil supplies department are taking strict action against black marketing, hoarding and diversion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also said that joint teams of the Delhi Police and the food and civil supplies department are taking strict action against black marketing, hoarding and diversion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to official data, more than 540 raids have been conducted so far, leading to the seizure of over 2,027 LPG cylinders and the filing of 44 FIRs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to official data, more than 540 raids have been conducted so far, leading to the seizure of over 2,027 LPG cylinders and the filing of 44 FIRs. {{/usCountry}}

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A central control room has also been set up at the Vikas Bhawan to ensure quick redressal of consumer grievances, the chief minister said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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