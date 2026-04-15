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Fuel, LPG supplies normal in Delhi; 1.25 cylinders delivered daily: CM Rekha Gupta

Fuel, LPG supplies normal in Delhi; 1.25 cylinders delivered daily: CM Rekha Gupta

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 06:01 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday reiterated that there is no need for residents to panic as fuel and LPG supplies remain normal and adequate in the national capital, with around 1.25 lakh LPG cylinders delivered daily in line with regular demand.

Fuel, LPG supplies normal in Delhi; 1.25 cylinders delivered daily: CM Rekha Gupta

According to an official statement, Gupta said the average delivery time for LPG cylinders continues to be maintained at four to five days.

Claiming that there is no shortage of LPG, petrol or diesel in Delhi or across the country amid the conflict in West Asia, Gupta appealed to people to ignore rumours and avoid panic buying.

"All gas agencies and bottling plants have sufficient stocks, and uninterrupted distribution is being ensured through multiple supply channels. The government is closely monitoring the system to prevent any inconvenience to consumers," the statement quoted Gupta as saying.

To streamline services, consumers are being encouraged to book LPG refills through SMS, interactive voice response system , social media and online portals, she said.

A central control room has also been set up at the Vikas Bhawan to ensure quick redressal of consumer grievances, the chief minister said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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