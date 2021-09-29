Furore over Delhi restaurant not allowing saree

After a video went viral in which a woman is seen being denied entry to Aquila, Khel Gaon Marg, for wearing a saree, prejudiced dress codes at posh eateries have come under the scanner. In the 10-second clip, a staff member can be heard saying, “We only allow smart casuals. And saree doesn’t come under smart casuals.” The diner Anita Choudhary shared the clip on Twitter: “Saree is not allowed in Aquila restaurant as it’s now not a smart outfit. What’s the concrete definition of a smart outfit? Plz tell me.”

However, according to the owners, who do not wish to be named, she barged in without reservations, misbehaved and slapped a staff member over delay in seating. To ask the guest to leave, one of the managers made the comment ‘as an excuse’, for which they later issued an apology. Here’s both sides of the story:

THE DINER

Delhi resident Anita Choudhary narrates she had arrived at the resto on September 19 for her daughter’s birthday with a prior confirmed reservation for 5.30-6pm. Clarifying the video of her slapping the manager she tells us, “We arrived a little late [6.30pm as per screenshots shared by daughter] but I did not slap any manager as the restaurant is claiming. If you look closely, I pulled down the mask because they were using abusive language. I said, ‘Jo bhi bolna hai zor se bolo taaki mujhe bhi sunai de’.” The matter escalated from there as the staff called bouncers and threatened to call cops. She adds, “The managers cornered my daughter and told her, ‘Your mother can’t enter as she’s wearing a saree’. I was made to feel like I’ve come from some other planet dressed in this attire. Hum khud bole humein yahan nahin rehna hai, tum maafi maanglo.” So, what next? “Unko apni sachaai aur transparency ke saath saamne aana chahiye. Saree maan hai, sammaan hai. Unko publicly maafi mangni padegi. Public shaming ka personal apology acceptable nahin,” she ends.

RESTAURANT OWNER

“It’s going viral for no reason. To follow Covid-19 protocols, we have made reservations mandatory. But ma’am came to Aquila without any reservations, apparently walked past the managers. They [manager] tried to stop her but she slapped him which is not acceptable. The comment made on saree not being a part of ‘dress code’ was in a heat of the moment. Unko [staff] bas ek bahana chahiye tha bolne ka to ask her to leave. We have apologised for the statement but we are not going to apologise to her because she slapped our manager. We have, in the past, served women diners in ethnicwear. We respect our country. But it’s very disrespectful that only one part of the video got highlighted. We have received more than 1,000 negative reviews, and threats.”

PAST INCIDENTS

Earlier this September, Delhi-based blogger Shilpa Arora also visited the same restaurant for a food review with a confirmation. On arrival she was denied entry as she was accompanied by her parents. It was communicated to her that, “Unfortunately due to Covid, our protocols don’t allow old people in the restaurant...We’d love to host you again without old people.” Arora feels that the reason could be her mother being dressed in ethnic wear.

Last week, Jammu and Kashmir Workers Party President Mir Junaid was also allegedly refused an entry at a restaurant in South delhi on the basis of his India attire. In a tweet, he wrote, “It is a shame to see that after 75 years of independence, our obsession with western supremacy isn’t leaving us. Yesternight I went to a restaurant - We Qutub in South Delhi & was denied entry for wearing an Indian dress.”

In March 2020, as per reports, Sangeeta K Nag, Principal of Pathways Senior School in Gurugram also tweeted an incident, “My shocking experience with discrimination at Kylin and Ivy, Ambience Vasant Kunj this evening. Denied entry as ethnic wear is not allowed! A restaurant in India allows ‘smart casuals’ but not Indian wear! Whatever happened to pride in being Indian? Take a stand!”