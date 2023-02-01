G20: Govt approves 17cr project to resurface roads near Pragati Maidan

New Delhi: Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday approved a project worth ₹17.5 crore to improve and redevelop arterial stretches in central Delhi, including Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg and Ring Road around ITPO Complex, officials said, adding that the Pragati Maidan exhibition and convention centre is expected to host G20 meetings throughout the year.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will begin the work soon, officials in the know of the matter said. “As part of this project, beautification and strengthening of the 5.8km road from W-Point to Delhi Public School on Mathura Road, the stretch between IP flyover to Bhairon Marg T-Point, Bhairon Marg and Ring Road will be undertaken. The project is also a part of preparations of G20 conventions to be held this year. All the construction work is likely to be completed by March,” a government official said.

According to Sisodia, the project will include the resurfacing of these roads, beautification of footpaths and central verge and the improvement of the existing drainage system. “We have instructed PWD officials to complete all the work related to the project by March. People should not face any problem during the construction work, and all the standards of safety, security and quality should be followed,” Sisodia said.

While the G20 summit featuring heads of States will be held in September, a series of meetings between officials from 19 countries and the European Union, which comprise the G20, will begin from March. Several of these meetings are expected to be held at the redeveloped convention centre which is still under construction. Delhi will be hosting eight major G20 events beginning from March 1, when the G20 foreign ministers will meet in the city, and culminating with the summit meeting of heads of governments and states on September 9 and 10. The list of events that will be hosted in the national capital include the Parliament-20 summit on June 5 and 6; the 4th Sherpa Meeting on September 3-6, 4th Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting on September 5 and 6, Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies Meeting on September 6, Joint Finance and Energy Deputies Meeting on September 7 and Joint Finance and Energy Ministers Meeting on September 8.

The deputy chief minister said that “it was a matter of great pride” that G20 conventions are being hosted in Delhi. “We are working to improve the roads of Delhi to provide a better commuting experience to the people of as well as in view of the preparations for G20. Under this project, the work of beautification and strengthening of the roads around Pragati Maidan will be undertaken along with this the development of greenery on either side of the road,” he added.

A PWD official explained that besides recarpeting of these stretches the project will incorporate the upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes of the entire road stretch, “We will also whitewash parapet walls, kerbstones and railings,” the official added.