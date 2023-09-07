G20 Summit: Delhi to witness temperature drop, IMD to issue special weather bulletins

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a temperature drop and cloudy weather in New Delhi during the high-level G20 summit, which is scheduled to take place to be held at the sprawling Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan from September 9-10.

A man walks past an installation on a skywalk ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, September 6, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas(REUTERS)

As per the latest bulletin, weather in the national capital is likely to remain pleasant with cloudy sky accompanied with strong winds, leading to a drop in temperature in next 2-3 days.

The weather agency will also release special weather bulletin to give frequent updates from Thursday. It has also installed an additional automatic weather station near the summit venue to provide specialised and real-time weather forecasts.

In wake of the summit, the IMD is monitoring the weather round the clock. The tailored weather updates and forecasts, issued by the weather agency can be accessed through a dedicated webpage for G20 on the IMD website at mausam.imd.gov.in/g20.

The webpage will provide real-time data from the newly deployed automatic weather station (AWS) near the G20 Summit venue, offering precise information on air temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction and rainfall.

The data will be updated at 15-minute intervals, ensuring that users have the most accurate and up-to-date weather information at their fingertips, the IMD said.

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi scheduled to be held on September 9-10 and is likely to be attended by over 30 heads of states including US president Joe Biden and UK PM Rishi Sunak, and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

The high-level meet will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies)