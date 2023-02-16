G20: PWD to repair 500 high-mast flags

Different agencies involved in maintenance of roads and civic amenities have announced elaborate plans to install and refurbish high mast national flags across the national capital in the run up to the meetings related to the G20 summit, officials aware of the projects said on Wednesday.

The Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) plans to initiate a ₹22.30 crore project for maintenance, repair and regular cleaning of the 500 high-mast flag installations implemented by the state government. The project to install 500 high mast national tricolours was announced by the AAP government in its state Budget for 2021-22. The project was completed last year.

A senior PWD official said that these flags are made up of 35 to 50 metre cloth and they are often damaged by high wind speeds, and also need regular cleaning. “Under this project, we are planning to hire an agency to oversee the operations around these flag installations. They will also be responsible for repair and replacement of damaged flag sections as well as regular washing of the flag. All these activities will be carried out as per the Flag Code of India,” a PWD official said.

In May last year, thunderstorms and gusty winds had damaged 189 out of the 200 flag installations.The Flag code of India 2002 provides detailed directions to display and maintain the national tricolour.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to set up high-mast flags along 17 major traffic intersections and flyovers in its jurisdiction. The New Delhi Municipal Council area, which will witness most of the G20-relatted meetings, will see flag installations along all the three major entry points in the New Delhi region--Sardar Patel Marg towards IGI airport, Ranjit Singh Flyover from Old Delhi and Safdarjung flyover from south Delhi, officials of the two civic bodies said.

“The installations will come up before May this year. They will be set up at the major traffic intersections and flyovers. We will spend around ₹5-6 lakh on each site,” an MCD official said.

An NDMC official said that the civic body has selected points along the SP Marg and Ranjeet Singh flyover to install high-mast national tricolours. He added that testing is going on along the Ranjeet Singh flyover before finalising the spots for flag installation.