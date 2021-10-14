Gangster Gogi knew of plots to kill him in court

Gangster Jitender Gogi, who was shot dead in a shocking and sensational killing in the Rohini court by his rivals last month, knew that there was a threat to his life every time he went to the court premises, and specifically of at least two previous attempts, according to people aware of the matter and official documents reviewed by HT.

Gogi, 30, made these revelations in his last confession, recorded four months before he was shot 18 times in courtroom number 207 on September 24 by members suspected to be from the Tillu Tajpuria gang.

His 30-page confession also details his life in crime going back to when he was just 17.

According to the confession, Gogi said that the first plan to kill him at Rohini court was hatched in March 2013, when, a day before the hearing, he got a tip-off that his rival Tillu Tajpuria (actual name Sunil Maan) would be waiting to murder him when the police brought him to the court premises. Gogi claimed he survived because he gathered “more than 40-50 men as his security guards” to escort him to the court, and Tajpuria’s plan could not be carried out.

“In 2013, an informer told me that I would be murdered in Rohini jail by Tillu. So, on the date of hearing, I went to the court along with gang members Jelly, Gullu, Yogesh, Monu Nepali, Rohit Moi, Monu, Digvijay Saroha alias Nanu, Monu Nepali, Rohit Moi and about 40 more boys. We spotted Amit alias Dabang of the Tillu gang at gate number 5. Tillu, Sannata, Umesh Kala, Deepak alias Raju, Chigla and total around 9-10 boys were standing on the stairs of the court.”

At the court, Gogi said that while his henchmen outnumbered Tajpuria’s gang, two members of their gangs clashed, and a pistol belonging to one of Gogi’s gang member’s fell on the ground, and went off accidentally. Gogi claimed that Tajpuria and his gang fled the spot.

The second such attempt, he told police, was in 2016 when Gogi was in Rohini jail. This time, after learning that Tajpuria was planning to kill him in court the next day, Gogi fled custody before reaching the court.

On July 30, 2016, when a police team was taking him to the Jind court for a hearing in a government public transport bus, his accomplices in two different cars -- a Hyundai I 20 and a Maruti SX4 -- stopped the bus at Bahadurgarh. Other gang members inside the bus (posing as passengers) assaulted the police personnel, and then snatched their MP-4 guns, helping Gogi escape.

HT has seen a copy of the confession, recorded on April 8 , after police registered a new case against Gogi and his gang members under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca) to rein in its organised crime network.

A senior officer of the special cell, which is probing Gogi’s case, said, “Gogi may have died but there are many members of his gang who benefitted financially from the crimes they committed. The investigation against them will continue. Also, a special cell team was accompanying Gogi on the day of the murder and also shot the two gunmen dead within seconds that morning.”

In his confession, Gogi, for the first time, also revealed that his first brush with crime was not at the Swami Shraddhanand College in 2010 after a dispute with Tajpuria during the college elections as is widely believed.

At 17, he confessed that he “broke open a man’s head” after a quarrel between his mother and a neighbour. Gogi’s mother and elder brother were convicted for a year in the case, but Gogi was released in days because he was a minor. This case was never reported papers because the law does not permit police to release the records of juvenile offenders.

Gogi and Tajpuria, who were once friends, later got embroiled in a bloody gang war that has resulted in the death of over two dozen men from both gangs in the last decade. Gogi’s murder in the Rohini courtroom on September 24, was the last confirmed death in this crime saga.

On Monday, another member of Tajpuria gang was shot dead in Rohini. Delhi Police, which is on high alert after Gogi’s murder, are checking if the murder is related to Gogi’s killing.

Police have arrested four people, including Tillu Tajpuria, for Gogi’s murder. Police said that Tajpuria and other gangsters hired gunmen who posed as lawyers on the morning of September 24; entered the courtroom; waited for an hour inside, and then shot Gogi dead within a minute of his entering the courtroom.

Ironically, one of the murders planned by the Gogi gang, too, was in this same court and carried out the same way. On January 16, 2018 one of Gogi’s associates posed as a lawyer, and entered the Rohini court to kill a rival Ravi Bhardwaj. Though the plot could not be executed, Gogi’s men followed Bhardwaj and shot him 15 times outside a local eatery.

LN Rao, who retired as the special cell’s deputy commissioner of police, after working in the Delhi police for over three decades said, “Attacking rivals during their court production is relatively easy. The date of the court production, the route which they take and the specific courts that prisoners have to attend is known.”

