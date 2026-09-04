Gautam Budh Nagar: 14 more coaching sent notices for doc verification

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district inspector of schools (DIOS) office has issued 14 more notices to coaching centres in the region, directing them to submit their documents for verification within 15 days, officials said.

DIOS officials told HT that around five to seven coaching centres had been sealed as part of the ongoing checks, but did not disclose the institutes’ names. (HT Archive)

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According to officials, the notices require coaching centre operators to appear before the DIOS office with all valid documents, including fire safety clearance, registration-related paperwork, documents related to the National Building Code (NBC), and pay the prescribed registration fee.

“So far, we have sent notices to around 50 centres in the district. Coaching centre operators are sending us the required paperwork to run their institutes. After the notice is sent, the institutes have 15 days to provide the proper paperwork. Until the paperwork is submitted, we recommend these centres stop operations,” said DIOS Chandra Shekhar.

DIOS officials told HT that around five to seven coaching centres had been sealed as part of the ongoing checks, but did not disclose the institutes’ names.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said continued violations could lead to the sealing of more coaching centres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said continued violations could lead to the sealing of more coaching centres. {{/usCountry}}

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The checking of coaching centres began on June 23, a day after an accident at a coaching institute in Lucknow in which 15 students were killed.

A notice dated August 31, seen by HT, said: “Before operating a coaching institute, the coaching institute operator must obtain a fire certificate from the competent authority. All other necessary arrangements must be made for the safety of students.”

It added, “In light of the accident involving students at the Lucknow coaching institute, it is essential to ensure the safety of students at coaching institutes in Gautam Budh Nagar district.”

HT contacted several coaching centres for their response. While some did not respond, others said they had submitted the documents sought by officials.

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“DIOS officials visited our centre and inquired about several documents, including registration-related paperwork and the fire no objection certificate (NOC). We have submitted all the required paperwork,” said Anuradha Raina, manager at Shri Chaitanya C, Sector 62.

Pankaj Kumar, owner of Life Success Academy in Sorkha, said: “We have not received any notice. Two police officers came to the centre around two weeks ago asking us for proper registration, and we gave them all the required documents. Ours is a small centre with around 24 students. I am the owner as well as the teacher.”