Noida/Greater Noida: The four-day Chhath Puja celebrations concluded in the Gautam Budh Nagar district and neighbouring Ghaziabad district on Monday, with devotees offering Arghya (water and milk) to the rising sun at community ghats, and residential societies early morning. Residents across the two districts celebrated Chhath Puja at permanent ghats, temporary structures, and the existing water bodies converted into ghats for the festival that commenced last Friday (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Residents across the two districts celebrated Chhath Puja at permanent ghats, temporary structures, and the existing water bodies converted into ghats for the festival that commenced last Friday.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, large number of locals converged to perform the rituals and seek blessings from the Chhathi Maiya, and the Sun God.

In Noida Sector 105, the celebrations were organised jointly by the RWA executive committee and the Chhath Puja committee at the community centre, where a permanent ghat has been constructed.

RWA president Divya Krishnatrey said the festival brought residents together and strengthened the sense of community in the sector. “The boundless dedication of those observing the fast and performing these austerities serves as a sacred energy, one that keeps our entire sector vibrant, loving and spiritually awakened, much like a single family,” she said.

Similarly, at Lotus Villa Society in Greater Noida West, RWA secretary Durga Prasad Yadav, said, “The entire society was filled with a festive atmosphere. A large number of residents participated in the rituals. This year’s celebration was particularly memorable, as a permanent Chhath ghat was constructed for the first time in the society’s main park.”

In Greater Noida’s Sector P-3, around 500 people gathered at a fountain in the sector’s park, which was converted into a Chhath ghat, to offer prayers. Flowers were showered on devotees to welcome and honour them, RWA officials said.

RWA president Amit Bhati said Chhath Mahaparv was not merely a festival of faith and sun worship but also conveyed messages of discipline, cleanliness, dedication, respect for nature and social unity. “People from all religions, communities and backgrounds come together like one family to celebrate every festival,” he said.

Manish Dawar, a resident of Greater Noida’s Alpha 1 sector, said he reached the Sector Knowledge Park-2 ghat at around 2am and participated in the festival by distributing milk among devotees, or people observing fasts, for offering Arghya to the Sun God. “We don’t have a ghat in Alpha 1, so I was present there at 2am and the rituals. I also participated in the sacred festival by joining the devotees in offering my prayers,” he said.

In Ghaziabad, the administration had made arrangements at about 79 different sites

Pandit Rakesh Tiwari, national general secretary of the Purabiya Jan Kalyan Parishad, which organises festivities at the Hindon Chhath ghat near GT Road, said, “The celebrations ended peacefully. There was ample police and traffic police presence, and they managed the traffic smoothly. The only issue was the lack of clean water in the Hindon river for devotees. However, with more water released, the impurities were washed away.”

BK Pandey, a resident of Savvy Villa De in Raj Nagar Extension, said, “In our high-rise, the organisers created a small artificial pond for the Chhath Puja celebrations, and the celebrations proceeded properly. All residents gathered and it also created a bond as well.”