Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Gautam Gambhir claims receiving death threats from ISIS, approaches police
delhi news

Gautam Gambhir claims receiving death threats from ISIS, approaches police

Shweta Chauhan, DCP central, told ANI that Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police in this regard. “Gautam Gambhir has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir' through e-mail. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence,” Chauhan added.
Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence.(File photo)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Delhi and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir claimed that he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir', according to news agency ANI on Wednesday.

Shweta Chauhan, DCP central, told ANI that Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police in this regard. “Gautam Gambhir has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir' through e-mail. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence,” Chauhan added.

In a letter to the police, Gambhir divulged details of the email, which he claims was sent by ISIS Kashmir. It read that the terrorist group is going to kill him and his family.

The BJP MP has been a vocal critic of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. In February this year, Gambhir had said that there should be any kind of relations with Pakistan till the issue of cross border terrorism is over. He added that the life of Indian soldiers is more important than anything else.

Last year, Gambhir slammed Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi over his remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi had raked up the issued of Kashmir on May 15 last year by saying "It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris..just a right heart at the right place.

RELATED STORIES

“It is unfortunate. Such comments are a reflection of your (Shahid) and your country's (Pakistan) thinking,” Gambhir had said on May 17, 2020.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Cryptocurrency crash
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Grammy Awards 2022 nominations
India Covid-19 cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP