Gautam Gambhir in Jaipur, Manoj Tiwari in Patna: AAP's swipe over Delhi flood

In the wake of the Delhi flood which inundated several parts of the city, BJP MP (East Delhi) Gautam Gambhir called the national capital gutter and said it was bound to happen as Kejriwal did not spend any money apart from advertisements and freebies. The AAP on Sunday gave a reply to the criticism, sharing a photo of the MP in Jaipur. Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari was in Patna when his constituency flooded, the APP said calling them 'shameless MPs'.

AAP said both Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwari left Delhi amid the flooding situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The more we salute their sense of service and invaluable spirit, it is less," the AAP said tweeting Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwari's photos amid the AAP-BJP slugfest over the Delhi flood.

"One is East Delhi MP and the other is from Northeast Delhi. And both of these areas have been affected the most by the floods. In such a situation when both of them were supposed to be with the public, Gautam Gambhir went on a trip to Jaipur and Manoj Tiwari held a press conference in Bihar...Have you ever seen such shameless MPS? Was it because of this that people elected them? Are they not concerned over the lives of the people of Delhi?" the post read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON